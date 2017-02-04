Vancouver police investigate attempted abduction of 10-year-old boy in Champlain Heights

Police are investigating an attempted child abduction in the Champlain Heights area of Vancouver.

A man approached a 10-year-old boy Thursday afternoon near Blake Street and Garibaldi Drive and tried to lure him into his vehicle with the promise of candy, according to the Vancouver Police Department. The boy ran away, police said, and the vehicle quickly left the area.

The driver is described as a Caucasian male wearing dark clothing, a black toque, and a grey-and-black bandana‎ that partially covered his face.

Police are looking for a silver Dodge — possibly a minivan — with tinted windows, black electrical tape on the rear cargo door, and roof racks with tie-down cords. The vehicle also had front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-0601 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.