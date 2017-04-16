‘It just didn’t look right’: Winnipeg woman witnesses attempted child abduction in North End

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg woman is reaching out to the public today, in hopes of identifying a man suspected of trying to abduct a child Friday.

A woman named Teri, who didn’t want her last name to be shared, said she was driving down Selkirk Avenue near Arlington Street Friday afternoon, when she saw something concerning.

“The child was on the ground, crouched down and yelling for help. I could hear that,” Teri said.

A man in his 40’s was trying to grab the child who looked to be around 11 years-old, Teri said. The boy was trying to break away, and that’s when Teri said she got out of her vehicle to intervene.

“He was in a complete total struggle. It just didn’t look right at all.”

After telling the man to let go of the child, Teri said she called police. She said the man told her the boy was on his roof, and he had already called police.

READ MORE: Attempted abduction of 11-year-old Winnipeg boy

“I asked the police officer if someone had called that in, and he said no.”

Shortly after, Teri said the child broke free. She circled the area in her vehicle to try and locate the child, but said she only saw him for a few moments.

“I look in my rear view mirror, and I see the kid book it across Selkirk Avenue, and I see the man chasing him.”

Police arrived to the scene shortly after, but neither the man or the child were located.

Teri said she has been in contact with the boy’s family, and was told he ran to his grandmothers house close by, and arrived safely.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the man. He is described as around 40-years-old with a medium build and balding hair. He was last seen wearing reading glasses, a grey coloured shirt, a grey and orange jacket and blue jeans with white and grey shoes.