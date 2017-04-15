Attempted abduction of 11-year-old Winnipeg boy

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police said an 11-year-old boy is safe after an attempted abduction on Friday afternoon.

Winnipeg police said an 11-year-old male victim was walking in the area of Selkirk Avenue and Parr Street Friday afternoon around 3:25 p.m. when he was confronted by an adult male.

Officers said the suspect grabbed the boy and attempted to drag him away.

The 11-year-old fought against the suspect, broke free, and fled. Officers said he was chased by the suspect, but was able to get home safely and was not physically harmed.

Winnipeg police searched extensively for the suspect, but were not able to find him.

The male suspect is described as: