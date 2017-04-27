Jury reminded to keep ‘open mind’ in trial for man accused in fatal gas-and-dash hit-and-run

The trial for a man accused of killing Calgary mother Maryam Rashidi entered Day 4 Thursday, with the presiding justice reminding the jury to keep “an open mind until all the evidence is in.”

Joshua Mitchell is charged with the second-degree murder in Rashidi’s death. She died after being run over following an alleged gas-and-dash hit-and-run on June 7, 2015.

Justice Alan Macleod explained there was an issue raised Wednesday from one juror who had expressed the view as to the accused’s guilt.

The judge said the court is satisfied that that juror will keep an open mind, but went on to stress to all 12 jurors the seriousness of the charge Mitchell is facing, and reminded them the burden is proof is on the Crown.

“I’m simply emphasizing, until all the evidence is in, until we’ve heard from counsel on both sides, and until I’ve given my charge–please don’t jump to any conclusions of Mr. Mitchell’s guilt or innocence,” Macleod said.

On Wednesday, a videotaped confession by Mitchell to a Calgary police homicide detective was played for the jury.

Mitchell said he was trying to do a “gas and go” at the Centex on 16 Avenue N.W., and had pulled away when the passenger in the truck told him a woman was following them.

Mitchell said his initial thought was to “drive faster” and also contemplated spraying her with bear spray.

“At one point she was jumping on the hood,” Mitchell told Det. Rey Bangloy.

“What the hell are you thinking at this point?” Bangloy asked.

“This bitch is nuts,” Mitchell answered, laughing.

He was driving nearly 100 km/h then sped up to 160 km/h as he fled the scene, court heard. It was only later in residential neighbourhoods that he slowed down, he said.

Mitchell said following the incident he contemplated turning himself in, or leaving the city.

He was eventually arrested at a home in northwest Calgary on June 9, 2015.

The detective told Mitchell he was facing serious jail time.

At the end of the interview, Bangloy suggests, “one thing that might help the family, might help you as well, from my experience is an apology letter. Are you willing to put pen to paper and write something to the family?”

On the video, Mitchell can be seen writing a letter, and later signing it and giving it to the officer.

The letter, read in court on Wednesday, stated:

“I’m really sorry this had to happen to your family.

It shouldn’t have happened. We tried to avoid injury to anyone. I feel so bad that this happened. I’ve never hurt anyone physically in my life, this is the first.

I can’t live with myself knowing what I’ve done to your family.”

The trial, which started Monday, is scheduled for two weeks.