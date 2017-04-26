Police interview with accused killer Joshua Mitchell to be played in fatal gas-and-dash case

A four-hour videotaped interview with Joshua Mitchell by a Calgary police homicide detective will be played for the jury Wednesday as his second-degree murder trial continues.

Mitchell is accused in the death of Maryam Rashidi, the mother who died following a gas-and-dash hit-and-run on June 7, 2015.

On Tuesday, eight witnesses described in detail what transpired that day in northwest Calgary.

Sherri White Vernon was shopping for plants at the nearby Home Depot when she heard screaming.

“I remember seeing this woman hanging on the hood of the truck,” White Vernon testified.

Both witnesses and several jurors broke down during the graphic and disturbing testimony.

Emmett Yang told court he heard Rashidi repeatedly telling the driver, “stop. You have to pay for that.”

“I made an assumption that something was stolen…she was in pursuit of what I speculated was a theft,” Yang said.

Court heard Rashidi was run over with both the front and rear tires of the truck.

She died two days later in hospital.

Rashidi was working as a gas attendant at a northwest Centex gas station.

The Crown’s theory is Mitchell went to the gas station with the specific intent to steal gas, and Rashidi tried to “right a wrong” by attempting to stop the truck from leaving without paying.

The prosecution alleges Mitchell accelerated and drove over Rashidi.

The trial, which started Monday, is scheduled for two weeks.