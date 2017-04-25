Witnesses to fatal Calgary gas-and-dash to testify on Day 2 of Joshua Mitchell trial

People who saw a Calgary mother get run over in a fatal gas-and-dash hit-and-run will testify on day two of the second-degree murder trial of Joshua Mitchell.

Maryam Rashidi was working as a gas attendant at a northwest Centex gas station on June 7, 2015 when she was hit. She later died in hospital.

That day marked just her fourth shift at the gas station. Rashidi had taken the job after both her and her husband were laid off from Calgary oil and gas companies where they worked as engineers.

“My greatest wish is no family is confronted with (such) a tragedy, especially losing a mother who loves her kid,” Rashidi’s husband, Ahmad Nourani Shallo, told Global News on Monday. “Nothing is worse than looking at a little child staring at his friends with their moms.

“There is no day that goes by that I don’t wish I could see Maryam again. After all this time, I still miss her,” he said.

Mitchell, 22, is also charged with possession of stolen property (truck), theft of fuel and hit and run.

The Crown’s theory is Mitchell went to the gas station with the specific intent to steal gas.

On Monday, the jury was shown surveillance video of the moments leading up to Rashidi being run over.

Watch below: Nearly two years after a Calgary mother was killed in a gas-and-dash hit-and-run, the trial for the man accused in the case is underway. Nancy Hixt filed this report on April 24, 2017.

The video shows the passenger of a Ford F-350 filling up. Minutes later, the truck is seen leaving the gas station.

Surveillance video taken inside the gas station shows Rashidi looking on the computer till before rushing outside.

Yet another camera angle shows Rashidi running after a truck into the nearby Home Depot parking lot.

Court heard pump No. 10 had an outstanding balance owing for $113.

The prosecution alleges Mitchell had been driving a stolen Ford F-350 truck for several days.

“In his quest to get away, the defendant would cause Maryam devastating injuries; injuries that would result in her death two days later,” Jonathan Hak told the jury.

The jury is made up of seven women and five men.

The trial is scheduled for two weeks.