Trial to begin for man accused of killing Calgary mother in hit-and-run gas-and-dash
Nearly two years after a Calgary mother was killed in a gas-and-dash hit-and-run, the man accused in the case will stand trial.
Joshua Mitchell is charged with the second-degree murder of Maryam Rashidi.
READ MORE: Calgary gas-and-dash death raises questions, renews calls for new law
Rashidi was working as a gas attendant at a northwest Calgary Centex gas station when she was killed.
Police said she was run over and dragged by a Ford truck while trying to stop a driver from stealing gas. The 35-year-old was rushed to hospital, but later died of her injuries in hospital.
Rashidi had come to Canada from Iran with her husband, Ahmad Nourani Shallo, and their six-year-old son, Koorosh, to build a new life.
READ MORE: ‘She was the best thing I had’: Husband mourns hit-and-run victim
The couple worked as engineers, but were both laid off from Calgary oil and gas companies. Desperate to support her family, Rashidi took a job at a gas station.
Mitchell, 22, is also accused of stealing the truck he was driving, theft of fuel and hit and run.
The jury trial is scheduled for two weeks.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.