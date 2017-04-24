Crime
April 24, 2017 7:00 am

Trial to begin for man accused of killing Calgary mother in hit-and-run gas-and-dash

By Crime Reporter  Global News

Maryam Rashidi, her husband Ahmad and young son Koroosh in a photo provided by the family. Rashidi succumbed to injuries sustained June 7 during a hit-and-run at a gas station in Calgary.

Handout
Nearly two years after a Calgary mother was killed in a gas-and-dash hit-and-run, the man accused in the case will stand trial.

Joshua Mitchell is charged with the second-degree murder of Maryam Rashidi.

READ MORE: Calgary gas-and-dash death raises questions, renews calls for new law

Rashidi was working as a gas attendant at a northwest Calgary Centex gas station when she was killed.

Police said she was run over and dragged by a Ford truck while trying to stop a driver from stealing gas. The 35-year-old was rushed to hospital, but later died of her injuries in hospital.

Rashidi had come to Canada from Iran with her husband, Ahmad Nourani Shallo, and their six-year-old son, Koorosh, to build a new life.

READ MORE: ‘She was the best thing I had’: Husband mourns hit-and-run victim

The couple worked as engineers, but were both laid off from Calgary oil and gas companies. Desperate to support her family, Rashidi took a job at a gas station.

Mitchell, 22, is also accused of stealing the truck he was driving, theft of fuel and hit and run.

The jury trial is scheduled for two weeks.

