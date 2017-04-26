4 missing hunters
April 26, 2017 2:46 pm

Search intensifies for 4 missing hunters in northern Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press

RCMP say the hunters left Fort Chipewyan on Sunday night in a boat on the Rocher River.

Credit: Google Earth
FORT CHIPEWYAN, Alta. – A search for four hunters missing in the remote northeastern Alberta wilderness is ramping up with three helicopters and more than 70 people.

The boat was found in the river that flows through Wood Buffalo National Park.

Mounties, Parks Canada staff, a search-and-rescue team from Fort McMurray and civilian volunteers – including people in 30 boats – are looking for the four men.

The searchers include people from the Mikisew Cree and the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nations.

RCMP Cpl. Ronald Bumbry says searchers are looking along the river and its tributaries in the heavily wooded area.

