RCMP search for 4 missing hunters in northern Alberta

A river search is underway in northern Alberta for four missing hunters not seen since Sunday.

RCMP said the men set out on the Rocher River north of Fort Chipewyan on Sunday night and did not return. Officers received a call about the missing men at around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said the hunters were heading to an area near Fort Chipewyan known as Devil’s Gate.

Parks Canada and RCMP are involved in the search and rescue efforts, which include two helicopters and about 30 boats.

A spokesperson with the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation said the chief and council’s support and prayers are with the community, RCMP and Parks Canada as the search continues.

Fort Chipewyan is located in northeastern Alberta, about 200 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.