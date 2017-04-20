Crown to present opening arguments in William Sandeson trial

The crown is expected to lay out its case against William Sandeson Thursday morning at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Sandeson, 24, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Taylor Samson, 22.

Police allege Sandeson killed Samson at his Halifax apartment in August 2015.

Both Sandeson and Samson were students at Dalhousie University when Samson was killed.

Hundreds of people were summoned as potential jurors for the case. After two days, the jury was selected and instructed by Judge Josh Arnold, who will preside over the murder trial.

Investigators have not located Samson’s remains.

Susan MacKay, one of the Crown attorneys on the case, says they plan to deliver their opening arguments Thursday and then begin calling evidence.

MacKay expects 30 witnesses will testify for the Crown, although she will not say who those witnesses will be.

The murder trial is scheduled to last eight weeks.