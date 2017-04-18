Jury selection starts in murder trial of Dalhousie medical student

Jury selection begins on Tuesday in a high-profile Halifax case involving a Dalhousie University medical student accused of murdering another student in 2015.

William Sandeson is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 22-year-old Taylor Samson of Amherst, N.S.

Sandeson was charged on Aug. 20, 2015, four days after Samson was reported missing.

Sandeson, who is originally from Truro, N.S., is a former varsity track athlete who was supposed to start his medical studies within weeks.

Samson was a physics student at Dalhousie.

Police have not released details about how they believe Samson was killed.

Hundreds of potential jurors are expected to attend this morning at the Halifax Law Courts.