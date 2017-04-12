Ontario man charged in shooting death of woman at Oakville condo knew victim: police
Police have charged a 53-year-old Fort Erie, Ont., man with first-degree murder in the death of a 56-year-old woman shot dead last month in her downtown Oakville, Ont., condominium.
Halton Regional Police responded to a report of a shooting at a condo complex on Lakeshore Rd. W. March 8 and discovered a woman’s body.
Police said her death was considered suspicious at the time and foul play was suspected.
READ MORE: Police identify woman fatally shot at Oakville condo
A week later, the victim was identified as Angela Skorulski and police said she died of gunshot wounds.
Police announced Wednesday they had arrested James Scordino and charged him with one count of first-degree murder.
Investigators said the victim was known to Scordino but declined to provide details on what exactly the nature of their relationship was.
READ MORE: Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of woman in Oakville
Scordino is scheduled to appear in a Milton, Ont., court Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.