Ontario man charged in shooting death of woman at Oakville condo knew victim: police

Police have charged a 53-year-old Fort Erie, Ont., man with first-degree murder in the death of a 56-year-old woman shot dead last month in her downtown Oakville, Ont., condominium.

Halton Regional Police responded to a report of a shooting at a condo complex on Lakeshore Rd. W. March 8 and discovered a woman’s body.

Police said her death was considered suspicious at the time and foul play was suspected.

READ MORE: Police identify woman fatally shot at Oakville condo

A week later, the victim was identified as Angela Skorulski and police said she died of gunshot wounds.

Police announced Wednesday they had arrested James Scordino and charged him with one count of first-degree murder.

Investigators said the victim was known to Scordino but declined to provide details on what exactly the nature of their relationship was.

READ MORE: Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of woman in Oakville

Scordino is scheduled to appear in a Milton, Ont., court Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.