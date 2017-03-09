Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of woman in Oakville

The Halton Regional Police homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in a downtown Oakville condo.

Police said in a statement Thursday evening that officers received a call from someone on Wednesday. Officers went to the condo, where they found the woman.

Investigators said foul play is suspected. Police haven’t released information on where exactly the incident occurred, the circumstances of the woman’s death, or a suspect description. The woman hasn’t been identified.

NEWS RELEASE: Halton Regional Police Service investigate suspicious death in Oakville: https://t.co/va7vQUbIMv ^jr — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) March 10, 2017

Multiple police vehicles were seen in the area of Dorval Drive and Lakeshore Road West Thursday evening.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.