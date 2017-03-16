Halton police identify woman fatally shot at Oakville condo

Halton Regional Police have identified a woman fatally shot last week at a downtown Oakville condo.

Officers responded to a call at a condo complex on Lakeshore Rd. W. March 8 and found a woman’s body. Her death was considered suspicious at the time as foul play was suspected.

On Thursday, Halton police identified the victim as Angela Skorulski, 56. Police say Skorulski was shot and had died of her injuries within her condo unit.

Suspect information was not immediately provided by police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.