Crime
March 16, 2017 4:14 pm

Halton police identify woman fatally shot at Oakville condo

By News Anchor  AM640

Angela Skorulski, 56, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at an Oakville condo complex on March 8.

A A

Halton Regional Police have identified a woman fatally shot last week at a downtown Oakville condo.

Officers responded to a call at a condo complex on Lakeshore Rd. W. March 8 and found a woman’s body. Her death was considered suspicious at the time as foul play was suspected.

READ MORE: Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of woman in Oakville

On Thursday, Halton police identified the victim as Angela Skorulski, 56. Police say Skorulski was shot and had died of her injuries within her condo unit.

Suspect information was not immediately provided by police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Fatal Shooting
Halton Regional Police
Homicide Unit
Oakville

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News