Calgary shopping: Simons clothing store opens at The Core

Quebec-based retailer Simons opened its first Calgary store on Thursday.

The store, located downtown at The Core on 8 Avenue S.W., sells both men’s and women’s clothing as well are housewares.

The store is a whopping 95,000 square feet. It takes up five floors of the Lancaster building and portions of the first, second and third floors of TD Square between Stephen Avenue and 7 Avenue S.W. The first floor of the store runs an entire city block on 2 Street S.W. between Stephen Avenue and 7 Avenue S.W.

The store features a three-storey mural by Calgary artist Maya Gohill titled Funhouse.

Simons’ new Calgary location marks the family-owned fashion retailer’s 14th store and fifth outside of Quebec.

The store officially opened its doors at 11:30 a.m.

A Simons store is currently operating in Edmonton, with another set to open in August 2017.