Jayme Pasieka murder trial: closing arguments focus on intent and mental state

The Crown and defence made their final arguments Thursday in the case of Jayme Pasieka, who is accused of killing two co-workers at an Edmonton grocery warehouse.

Pasieka has pleaded not guilty to 10 charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder in the February 2014 stabbings.

Testifying in is own defence Wednesday, Pasieka said that before the killings he suffered a nervous breakdown and had given up on life.

Earlier in the trial, a forensic psychiatrist testified that the accused man likely suffers from schizophrenia.

On Thursday, defence lawyer Peter Royal described the symptoms of Pasieka’s mental illness and how he has acted while in Alberta Hospital.

“Mr. Pasieka’s mental state at the time permeates the entire case,” Royal said.

He summarized psychiatric reports, stressing their importantance.

“This was a deeply disturbed young man.”

The defence said the law allows the jury to consider not only the accused’s actions but also his state of mind.

Royal said his client is guilty, but not of first-degree murder. The defence lawyer suggested manslaughter is more appropriate.

In its closing arguments, the Crown didn’t dispute Pasieka’s schizophrenia, but said that diagnosis alone does not mean he couldn’t form the intent to kill.

The Crown told the jury the key question is: “How well was his mind working in February 2014?”

“There is more than sufficient evidence before you… to find that he intended to kill his victims.”

Pointing to witness testimony, the Crown said: “His brain is very capable of logical, goal-oriented behaviour.”

The prosecutor also brought up the 911 call in which Pasieka can be heard yelling “die” as he stabs his co-worker. That would indicate clear intent, the Crown argued.

“It might have been a suffering mind, but it was a rational one.”

Fitzroy Harris, 50, and Thierno Bah, 41, were the two men killed in the attack.

