Kevin O’Leary absent as Conservative leadership candidates pitch Calgary crowd

A sellout crowd of about 650 people gathered at Calgary’s Deerfoot Inn and Casino to hear from the Conservative Party leadership hopefuls on Wednesday.

Thirteen of the 14 candidates had six minutes to pitch their platforms to the crowd.

“It’s like a banquet. They’re all very good. I don’t know who to choose,” said Diane Leinweber, a Conservative Party supporter in attendance.

Kevin O’Leary was notably absent. He also didn’t participate in the debate in Edmonton on Tuesday but instead opted to hold his own gathering at a hotel across the street.

“If he’s running for the leadership, it’s important that they show up and let everyone know what they stand for,” said Emil Vargas, a Conservative Party supporter in attendance.

The event was different from previous ones. The candidates had a total of six minutes to speak and there was no question and answer portion.

Unlike the event in Edmonton on Tuesday, this wasn’t one of the five party-sanctioned debates. It was hosted by ridings from southern Alberta.

Popular themes included taxes and carbon pricing, with most opposed to any sort of carbon tax.

Candidate Michael Chong, however, defended his carbon neutral plan: “My plan does not apply to the oil and gas sector.”

Kellie Leitch reinforced her immigration plan in the hope of standing out above the rest. She wants immigration officials to have face-to-face interviews with newcomers.

“I think it differentiates me. This is a very serious issue,” Leitch said following the debate.

This is the only Conservative leadership debate that’s expected to be held in Calgary.