Kellie Leitch roasted on social media for ‘bizarre’ Canadian Values video

Two days ago, Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch released a campaign video about her proposal to screen new arrivals for Canadian values.

On Monday, people roasted the video on Twitter, where one person compared it to a “weird hate-induced fever dream.”

The video shows Leitch sitting in an office and talking about her controversial proposal, which would see immigration officials conduct face-to-face interviews with “all people who seek to come here,” including immigrants, refugees and visitors to Canada.

“Through these interviews we can make sure that the people who come to Canada share our historic values, the values enshrined in our constitution, ” she said.

But this time, her policy didn’t prove as controversial as her video pitch, which drew plenty of attention on social media for its unusual pacing, blocking and shooting.

The video’s opening shot has Leitch looking into a camera that tracks awkwardly from right to left, though it never loses her gaze.

Throughout the video, Leitch repeatedly looks away from the camera, up, down, and side to side.

It also alternates between two different angles: one that shows Leitch looking right into the lens, and one that doesn’t.

Twitter user Warren Piers said it was one of the more “bizarre things I’ve seen lately.”

This Kellie Leitch video is among the more bizarre things I've seen lately. https://t.co/xIcq80HW5d — Warren Piers (@wpiers1) February 27, 2017

Radio producer Katie Jensen compared Leitch’s video to a failed audition tape.

Dear Kellie,

Unfortunately we don't have a place for you in our production. Thank you for auditioning!https://t.co/Sego1CUaha — Katie Jensen (@katiejensen) February 28, 2017

Toronto Star commentator Paul Wells explained his reluctance to tweet the video at all.

Going back and forth on whether to tweet Kellie Leitch's new video, because simply expanding its audience seems cruel to her. — Paul Wells (@InklessPW) February 26, 2017

One Twitter user said the video renewed their confidence in their public speaking ability.

But after watching this Kellie Leitch video, I honestly feel like I'm an amazing public speaker, excessive "ums" and all. — Kuri (@therealkuri) February 27, 2017

And progressive political organizer Nadine Tkatchevskaia called it a “true masterpiece of Canadian politics.”

This is a true masterpiece of Canadian politics. I don't even know where to start #cpcldr https://t.co/RSjl4fL9Ft — Nadine Tkatchevskaia (@nadinetkat) February 27, 2017

But Leitch’s Canadian Values screening has drawn plenty of attention without the video’s help.

Earlier this month, she called the Quebec City shootings that killed six men an “outrageous act of violence,” but she remained firm on her screening proposal, calling it a “common sense policy.”

A banner was subsequently draped at her constituency office that said, “Hate puts us all at risk” and listed the names of the Quebec City shooting victims.