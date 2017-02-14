Halifax’s snow is not going anywhere soon

The massive amount of snow that fell in the Halifax region Monday is not expected to go anywhere anytime soon, according to the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

The municipality said Tuesday that while crews continue to clear snow from roads, it could be several days before every road and sidewalk is passable. But HRM superintendent of winter operations Trevor Harvie said streets are in good condition.

“Overall, I think our streets are in pretty good condition,” Harvie said.

Main streets and transit routes have been cleared, the municipality said in a release, but the clearing of residential streets and sidewalks only started Tuesday morning.

With the amount of snow that fell, the city says the height of snowbanks can be a challenge but crews are working to clear sidewalks and bus stops as soon as possible. However, the release says it could be between 10 to 14 days before all sidewalks in the municipality are cleared.

“Sidewalks right now probably have about four feet of snow on them, huge task, no doubt about it and we’ll continue working on them but we’ll be delayed compared to normal,” Harvie said.

In an effort to speed up cleaning of residential streets, the overnight winter parking ban is being enforced overnight Tuesday from 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. Two-way traffic may be needed due to widening of streets still being needed. There will also be “targeted snow removal” in some cul-de-sac’s beginning Tuesday night.

Harvie said Haligonians can also assist in the process by helping each other.

“The public’s been a great help already and the way they can continue to help us out is by helping your neighbour, making sure they have some walkways shoveled, some exits into their house,” Harvie said. “You know, check on your neighbour, make sure they’re okay.”

Due to the delay on sidewalks, he also said people can help by grabbing a shovel if possible.

“Anybody that wants to put a little bit of muscle and effort into it, by all means, help us out, we appreciate it.”

Approximately 10 centimetres, with the possibility of more than 15, is expected to fall in the Halifax region Wednesday night into Thursday, according to Environment Canada. With that information in mind, Harvie advised people to keep an eye out for each other on the roads, be cautious, and take your time. He also said pedestrians should wear high-visibility clothing so they can continue to be seen.

Take safety precautions

Halifax’s fire department is also urging residents to be careful when they are cleaning up snow.

It’s recommended people make sure furnaces are properly piped so carbon monoxide doesn’t leak and build up in homes, which could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

People are also asked to clear fire hydrants as well, if possible, and make sure every door in a home is usable.

Deputy chief Roy Hollett said people should also stay off roofs when trying to shovel off the white stuff around their home.

“Unless you’re trained and have the proper equipment, please don’t go on your roof to remove snow,” Hollett said. “Call in a contractor to have them do it. It’s safer, it’s easier, and there’s no risk of you falling off your roof and risking a serious injury or a fatality.”

As several sidewalks remain with snow stacked high, people have started walking on the streets to get around. In response, Halifax police are reminding people to be cautious.

“We normally would tell people not to walk on the street but, in some cases, they have no choice, so just walk towards traffic,” said Const. Dianne Penfound. “If you can, wear high-visibility clothing.”

And with snow expected once more, drivers should take extra precautions and think about having a shovel in their car for emergencies, she added.

– With files from Alexa MacLean, Global News