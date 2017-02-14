Don’t forget about roofs after major snow falls: N.B. fire marshal

While many people focus on driveways and parking lots and digging out their cars after a major snowfall, New Brunswick’s fire marshal is reminding people not to forget about snow accumulating on roofs.

In light of the recent snowfalls in New Brunswick, fire marshal Douglas Browne is urging owners of large commercial buildings to consider getting the roofs cleared, as heavy snow can put them at risk of collapse or structural damage, among other dangers.

“Snow accumulation brings risks of roof collapse, fire, explosion and carbon monoxide poisoning related to fuel heating systems,” Browne said in a release.

Browne said gas service to buildings can also be damaged from heavy snow, and snow sliding off roofs. Sliding snow can also damage valves and filters on oil tanks.

What should property owners do to prevent collapses and damage?

Have professionals clear roofs of excessive snow and ice buildup, being careful not to damage gas and oil service to the building.

Keep chimneys and vents clear to prevent carbon monoxide (CO) from backing up into the building — some vents, like pellet stove vents, may exit through a wall making them particularly susceptible.

Ensure that you have a working CO alarm in your home.

Keep all exits clear of snow, so that occupants can escape quickly if a fire, or other emergency, should occur. Keep in mind that windows should be cleared to allow a secondary means of escape.

Browne also said roofs can collapse with little or warning, but assured there are warning signs that could tell you your roof is in danger. Should you see any, Browne says you should evacuate the building immediately and call a local building official, fire department or structural engineer.

Moncton resident concerned over snow load on roof @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/7xE7Y3tCbL — SSteeves – Global (@SSteevesG) February 14, 2017

What warning signs should property owners look for?