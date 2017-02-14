New Brunswick school closures, travel delays continue as storm clean-up underway

School closures and travel delays are continuing into Tuesday as New Brunswick works to clean up from a major dumping of snow Monday.

Some areas of the province saw between 40 to 80 centimetres of snow fall Monday, and the accumulation continued overnight into Tuesday.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed Tuesday across the province:

School Closures

Anglophone East School District – Delayed opening til noon

Anglophone West School District – Schools in zones 3-9 closed for the day, schools in Perth-Andover, Plaster Rock, Grand Falls and Edmundston open

Anglophone North School District – All schools open, except schools in Rexton areas remain closed.

Anglophone South School District – Closed for the day

Francophone South School District – All schools except Baie Sainte-Anne Regional, Carrefour Beausoleil closed for the day

Fredericton:

Fredericton city hall and administrative offices – Closed for the day

Fredericton Transit – Operating with delays

Moncton and Area:

Moncton municipal facilities – Delayed opening until noon, Special Public Meeting of Council postponed until 1:30 p.m.

Moncton Council – Meeting rescheduled to Feb. 14 at 12:30 p.m.

Codiac Transpo – Resuming service at noon, expect delays

Greater Moncton International Airport – Several cancellations, check your airline for details

Saint John:

Saint John City Offices and facilities – Open, with city market opening at noon

Saint John Transit – Not operating, update at noon

Solid waste pickup will go ahead

Universities and Colleges:

University of New Brunswick – Fredericton – Delayed opening until 10 a.m.

University of New Brunswick – Saint John – Closed for the day

Université de Moncton – Closed for morning, classes resume at 1 p.m.

Mount Allison – Delayed opening until 12:30 p.m.

New Brunswick Community College – Moncton: closed for the day, St. Andrews: classes canceled for the day, buildings opening at 10 a.m., Fredericton: delayed opening until 10:30 a.m., update expected at 9 a.m.

Hundreds still remain without power as crews work to recover the few power outages still remaining in the province. For a full list outages, visit NB Power’s outage list and map.