New Brunswick sees wintry conditions close schools, disrupt travel

New Brunswick is seeing cancellations and closures as parts of the province deal with blizzard conditions.

READ MORE: Blizzard hammers Atlantic Canada causing flight cancellations, travel warnings

The southern half of the province is expected to see almost 50 centimetres of snow, according to Environment Canada. Strong winds are also expected, with gusts up to 100 km/h.

In anticipation of the storm, NB Power activated its storm response on Sunday evening. By doing this, the utility says it has secured contractor crews to support its resources. It also opened its provincial command centre Sunday evening to monitor conditions as the storm pushes through the province.

We've secured additional crews & are closely monitoring the next #nbstorm expected to bring snow & strong winds Sunday into Monday. — NB Power (@NB_Power) February 12, 2017

Schools across the province are closed with transit not operating in any of the major cities. Municipal offices across most of the province are closed today, along with malls and other stores.

School Closures

Anglophone East School District – Closed for the day

Anglophone West School District – Closed for the day

Anglophone North School District – Closed for the day

Anglophone South School District – Closed for the day

Francophone North-East School District – Closed for the day

Francophone North-West School District – Closed for the day

Francophone South School District – Closed for the day

Fredericton

Fredericton city hall and administrative offices – Closed for the day

Fredericton International Airport – Closed until Feb. 14 at 6 a.m.

Fredericton Transit – Cancelled for the day

Fredericton trash collection – Cancelled

For the safety of travellers & employees, the airport is closed until 6am Feb 14. Please stay home and stay safe. #NBStorm #SafetyFirst — Fredericton Airport (@yfcairport) February 13, 2017

Moncton and Area

Moncton municipal facilities – Closed for the day

Moncton Council – Meeting rescheduled to Feb. 14 at 12:30 p.m.

Codiac Transpo – Closed for the day

Greater Moncton International Airport – Several cancellations, check your airline for details

Saint John

Saint John City Offices and facilities – Closed for the day

Saint John Transit – Closed for the day

No solid waste pickup, delayed to Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Universities and Colleges

University of New Brunswick – Fredericton – Closed for the day

University of New Brunswick -Saint John – Closed for the day

Université de Moncton – Closed for the day

In Moncton the Humanity Project has opened its doors all day to provide the homeless shelter from the storm and is serving two meals.

Humanity Project open all day today serving extra meals to the homeless. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/Kot8BlPy6f — SSteeves – Global (@SSteevesG) February 13, 2017

The RCMP are warning residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

In an email statement to Global News City of Fredericton Communications Manager Wayne Knorr said the storm has “pretty much shut down the city”and is advising people to “stay put.”

Knorr said emergency crews are fully staffed and the city will monitor the situation as the day progresses.

Once the snow stops Knorr said the city of Fredericton will switch to cleanup mode.

@AdrienneKS At my Comms Centre (kitchen table) monitoring @CityFredGov storm response. Hoping residents, crews and 1st responders are safe. — Mike O'Brien (@mikeobrien_fton) February 13, 2017

City of Moncton spokeswoman Isabelle LeBlanc said people are advised to stay home.

“Public safety is the number one priority for everyone, and the less people we have on the street, the less chance there is of an accident,” LeBlanc said.

NB Power is reporting several hundred outages across the province on its outages website.

New Brunswick liquor stores are also closed for the day.

– With files from The Canadian Press