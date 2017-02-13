Closures, cancellations continue in Halifax in wake of blizzard

Several facilities will remain closed and some services have been cancelled for a second day in a row after a blizzard swept through Nova Scotia.

Approximately 45 centimetres had fallen as of about 6 p.m. on Monday, according to a release by the Halifax Regional Municipality, with the potential for another 10 to 15 centimetres overnight, prompting the municipality to decide to continue its closures for another day.

Here’s a list of expected disruptions for Tuesday.

Travel Delays

Halifax Transit – Buses not run until 5 p.m. Ferries will resume service at 7 a.m. as long as no mechanical issues or unexpected issues arise.

Halifax Municipal Offices

Garbage/recycling/green cart collection – Cancelled, rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28.

– Cancelled, rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28. Municipal offices, customer service centres – Closed for the day.

– Closed for the day. Halifax Recreational Facilities – Closed for the day.

– Closed for the day. 311 Call Centre – Regular business hours, but people are asked not to call regarding snow clearing until service time lines have expired.

– Regular business hours, but people are asked not to call regarding snow clearing until service time lines have expired. Sidewalk clearing – Bus stops and sidewalks likely won’t see improvements until Wednesday morning at the earliest. HRM expects 24 more hours are needed before conditions will improve on streets in the region.

The Halifax Regional School Board also announced on Twitter Monday evening that schools and its central office would remain closed on Tuesday.

The release by HRM also says due to snow continuing to fall, alongside blowing snow, it has resulted in a “very limited ability to deploy resources” to residential areas.