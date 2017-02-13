Crews search for missing plane west of Calgary

Emergency crews were called to the Waiparous area west of Calgary on Monday after reports of a plane crash.

STAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Waiparous Creek, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) February 14, 2017

Global News has learned military search and rescue crews from 17 Wing Winnipeg are assisting in the search, along with STARS Air Ambulance and Cochrane RCMP.

A Hercules aircraft and Griffin helicopter have been dispatched.

According to sources, an emergency locator transmitter sent out a signal around 5:15 MST Monday afternoon after a twin engine civilian aircraft with two people on board dropped off the radar in the mountains northwest of Calgary.

Cochrane RCMP said officers were called to reports of a plane crash in a “remote area” in Waiparous, east of Highway 40, at 5:55 p.m. They said the crash was “witnessed by another aircraft and reported to authorities.”

Mounties said they did not have information on what type of plane crashed or where it was going.

More to come…