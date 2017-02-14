Jeff Bird identified as 1 of Mount Royal University pilots killed in plane crash near Calgary

One of two Mount Royal University aviation instructors killed in a plane crash west of Calgary Monday night has been identified by the school’s president.

“Jeff Bird was an experienced pilot who joined Mount Royal University as a class 3 flight instructor for Mount Royal’s aviation program,” David Docherty said Tuesday afternoon.

Docherty said prior to joining the Mount Royal team, Bird was a pilot instructor with the Royal Canadian Air Force stationed in Moose Jaw, Sask.

“He spent 10 years in the military,” Docherty said. “He brought that wealth of experience and his love of teaching to Mount Royal.”

Bird was also a helicopter pilot in Edmonton with the 408th squadron, Docherty said.

“We’ve spoken with the family and can tell you they are understandably heartbroken.”

Docherty said the family of the other pilot has not given permission to release his name.

He said there will be a “pop-up memorial” for students and others to lay flowers and leave “expressions of love” so that students can get together and celebrate the lives of the two pilots, in concert with their families.

Docherty said the program will continue and both students and instructors will get back in the plane when they’re ready to fly.

Cochrane RCMP were first alerted to the crash at around 5:55 p.m. Monday by a witness in another aircraft who saw a plane crash east of Highway 40 in the Waiparous area.

The small passenger plane was later located in a remote area northwest of Cochrane, near Highway 40 and Highway 579.

Students who are looking for counselling can make appointments at the Wellness Centre (U216). To make individual or group appointments, call 403-440-6362.

Staff, however, are asked to call Homewood Health at 1-800-663-1142.

Transportation Safety Board of Canada launches investigation

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the crash. In a phone interview with Global News, spokesperson Johnathon Lee said it could be days before they’ll be able to release any details on what happened.

“[Investigators] are still processing information at the site, taking measurements, taking photographs,” Lee said. “The next steps will be going to the Mount Royal operations at the Springbank Airport to collect more information and to conduct interviews.”

Lee said they have secured radar of the flight path from NavCanada, and are in the process of reviewing it. He confirmed the plane left from the Springbank Airport but said it’s not known how long the plane was in air before the crash.

