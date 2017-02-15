GoFundMe set up for Calgary plane crash victim’s kids as investigation continues

A close friend of one of the Mount Royal University instructor pilots killed in a plane crash Monday night has set up a fundraising account as the investigation into the cause continues.

Alisha O’Neill told Global News she’d known Jeffrey (Jeff) Bird for over 20 years and connected with his wife, Carly, before setting up the page.

“We are definitely going to miss him,” O’Neill said Wednesday. “He was such a great friend and brother and son, husband and father,” she said. “He mentored quite a few people at MRU and also while in the Canadian Armed Forces. He’s just going to be missed terribly by a lot of people.

“He was such a genuine, likable guy.”

Bird also leaves behind two children: Celeste, 3, and five-month-old Shane.

“We have set up this fundraising page to help Jeff’s family,” reads the GoFundMe page. “The funds raised from this specific campaign will be going directly to his kids to ensure they’re set up for success in the future and will understand just how much of an impact their dad made on all of us.”

Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) were still at the site of the crash Wednesday at noon. It happened east of Highway 40 in the Waiparous area just before 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. The small passenger plane was located in a remote area northwest of Cochrane, near Highway 40 and Highway 579.

“Wer’e here with the recovery crew to make sure we don’t miss any evidence that could have been hidden yesterday as we were moving the aircraft,” TSB senior investigator Fred Burow said. “Some things that we found, we have to send back to our lab in Ottawa: any electronics that we may be able to get information out of, if they survived the fire.”

Measurements and photos were taken before wreckage from the crash was loaded onto a flatbed truck to be taken to Edmonton for further investigation Wednesday morning.

TSB officials said the next step would be interviews at Springbank Airport, where the plane departed.

They said it could be several months before any new information is released.

With files from Global’s Kim Smith