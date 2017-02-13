Saskatchewan Huskies women’s wrestling team wins Canada West title

The Saskatchewan Huskies women’s wrestling team has captured the Canada West title for the first time in program history.

The squad beat two-time defending champions Calgary Dinos to capture gold over the weekend.

Kiera Prior, who won the gold medal in the 82 kg weight division, said her match against Inga Hammer from the Regina Cougars was one of the toughest she had this year.

“She’s very strong and I knew coming into that she was going to have a lot of stamina and really be a solid wrestler all around,” Prior said after the match.

“I think it was a great match to end of the tournament with.”

Katie Dutchak in 48 kg, and Alsion Mcphee in 67 kg, also captured gold.

“I felt pretty confident coming into this championship, and I wanted so much for the rest of the team to fall on that success and they did,” Dutchak said.

“I think I might be more happy about that than my own gold.”

Devyn Mandershied in 55 kg and Laryssa Barry in 59 kg each took home bronze.

On the men’s sides, the Huskies were trying to repeat as conference champs, but when the dust had settled, they placed second to the Alberta Golden Bears.

Josh Bodnarchuk won his third Canada West gold medal, while fifth-year Andrew Johnson defeated former national champion Gaelon Malloy of the Regina Cougars to claim the 82 kg weight class title.

“This has been my goal all year and I’ve been putting all my energies into this accomplishment,” Johnson said.

“To finally see if through feels really good.”

Nathan Galan also won gold after fighting back to win the 65 kg division.

“I was down like 8-0 so two more points until I would have been out of the match,” Galan recalled after the match.

“I got third in Can West my first year, second in my second year so the desire to get that gold medal, it just like blew up.”

Zacerhy Beiber in 54 kg, Ayobami Peloula in 61 kg and Donovan Dale in 120 kg all captured silver while Theo Dow took home bronze in the 68 kg division.

The top three in each weight division will now go onto represent the conference at the USports national championships in Winnipeg two weeks from now.

The tournament will have no duel format, as individuals will instead be placed in pools in their weight category.

The team national championship will be determined by the team with the most individual medals.