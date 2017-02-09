Saskatchewan Huskies men’s hockey remains focused

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer is a saying that could apply to the Saskatchewan Huskies men’s hockey team.

The Huskies clinched first place in Canada West after getting some help from the Lethbridge Pronghorns, who took two points away from the Alberta Golden Bears.

But instead of looking too far ahead, the squad is keeping their sights set on one game at a time as they get ready to face the Pronghorns this weekend.

“I think we’ve kind of kept the goals more short term, locking up first is one of them and now it’s looking forward to next week and building into playoffs,” Huskies captain Kendall McFaull said.

“At the same time, we have the experience of going through everything last year and it’s definitely a strong vibe in the room.”

While the Huskies may have clinched first place, there is still a lot to play for in the two remaining regular season games.

Goalie Jordan Cooke, who has been lights out all season, need one more shutout to give him five on the season, which will break a Canada West record.

McFaull said they would like to see Cooke get the record.

“We’re definitely just concentrating on our team game and just trying to improve going into playoffs but at the same time, you want to help a guy out whose been outstanding for us all year,” McFaull said.

“So whenever you get a chance to help him out with his individual goals, it’s huge.”

The remaining games will also give the team a chance to prepare for the playoffs.

“It gives us a chance to focus on moving forward and not having pressure on this weekend but at the same time, with having a bye week, these are our last two games to prep for playoffs so we want to make sure we’re coming in at full speed,” McFaull said.

The Huskies and Pronghorns play Friday and Saturday at Rutherford Rink. Game time both days is 8 p.m. CT.