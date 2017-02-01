Saskatchewan Huskies women’s basketball team eyeing top playoff seed

Saskatchewan Huskies

With nine straight wins, the Saskatchewan Huskies women’s basketball team is poised to compete for a top playoff spot in Canada West.

The Saskatchewan Huskies are the hottest team in Canada West women’s basketball right now.

The squad hasn’t lost a game since Dec. 2, a run of nine consecutive wins, which has the team poised to compete for the conference’s top playoff seed, which are just around the corner.

The Dogs are tied for the fourth-best record in CanWest at 12-4.

“After graduating so many players there’s been a lot more opportunity for people to kind of carve their spot in this team’s style, this year’s play, so we definitely haven’t had it just be five people,” Huskies fourth-year forward Megan Lindquist said.

“It’s been a whole team effort and it really shows.”

But the RPI rankings, which is based on strength of schedule and will be used to assign playoff seedings, have Saskatchewan at number one.

In other words the Huskies aren’t just beating up on weaker teams.

Wins over heavyweights like Regina and UBC have given the Dogs an extra shot of confidence.

“We’re a very unselfish crew, you know. We give up good shots to get great shots and we’re playing pretty hard at both ends of the floor,” Huskies head coach Lisa Thomaidis said of the team.

“I think they understand that we need to do that in order to be successful and I’ve just been really impressed with their work ethic and how much they’ve improved even since September.”

The Huskies host 14-2 Alberta in their final two regular season home games this Friday and Saturday. Action gets underway at 6:15 p.m. CT both nights.

