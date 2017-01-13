Scott Flory, Brian Guebert named interim co-head Sask. Huskies football coaches

The University of Saskatchewan has hired Brian Guebert and Scott Flory as interim co-head coaches of the school’s football team.

Guebert has spent the past four seasons as special-teams co-ordinator while Flory has been the offensive co-ordinator since 2014. They replace Brian Towriss, 60, who stepped down last month after 33 years as head coach.

“Scott Flory and Brian Guebert are strong choices for the interim head coach position,” athletic director Basil Hughton said in a statement. “Both have been a part of the Huskie family as student-athletes, alumni and assistant coaches, as well, they have excellent coaching resumes

“The student-athletes are our top priority and we feel this will create stability and support for them during this transition time.”

Both played for Towriss and went on to careers in the CFL.

Flory spent 15 seasons as an offensive lineman with the Montreal Alouettes. He was a nine-time all-star and twice the league’s outstanding lineman while winning three Grey Cups (2002, 2009-10) and is a former president of the CFL Players’ Association.

Guebert, a defensive lineman, spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2007-08).

The Huskies are expected to appoint a full-time head coach in March.