University of Saskatchewan apologizes for handing of coach Brian Towriss resignation

The president of the University of Saskatchewan, Peter Stoicheff, apologized for the way the university handled Brian Towriss’s (BT) resignation as head coach of the Huskies football team.

On Dec. 19, Towriss announced he was stepping down after 33 years as head coach.

The university gave no reason why Towriss left the program.

Stoicheff issued a statement on Tuesday, taking responsibility for what transpired and clarified why Towriss left the program.

“I want to apologize publicly for the handling of that announcement,” Stoicheff stated.

“Huskie supporters and alumni, our current student athletes, and coaching staff deserved a far better communication and celebration of BT’s longstanding commitment to excellence here.”

Stoicheff said Towriss’s decision to step down was not due to any “performance issues, health reasons or wrongdoing.”

“Following discussions between Huskie Athletics and coach Towriss about the future of the program, it was recognized that this is an appropriate time for change.”

Towriss confirmed the decision to step down was due to many factors.

“In consideration of the new direction of the program, including a new dean of kinesiology, the upcoming recruitment of a new athletic director and a transition to a new governance structure, it became apparent this was the absolute best time for a change in leadership and for me to leave the program,” Towriss stated.

“After some discussion, a mutually acceptable agreement was reached between the University of Saskatchewan and myself.”

The Huskies won three Vanier Cups in nine appearances and 11 Hardy titles during the 33 years Towriss headed up the program. He leaves having coached the most games in Canadian university sport (315) and with the most wins by a football coach (196).

Stoicheff said he spoke to Towriss over the holidays to thank him for his contributions to the program.

“Over the holidays, I personally expressed my gratitude to coach Towriss for his dedication to the university and look forward to appropriately celebrating his achievements at a later date,” Stoicheff said.

Towriss said he will remain a proud Huskie forever and wished the program “continued success and a return to national prominence.”

The Huskies are searching for a new head coach and expect to name an interim coach in the new year.