Henry Burris guest speaker at Saskatchewan Huskies Dogs’ Breakfast

It may have been three months ago, but nobody can forget Henry Burris’s amazing performance in the 2016 Gr e y Cup.

Burris led the Ottawa Redblacks to an overtime comeback to beat the favoured Calgary Stampeders 39-33.

Now the former Saskatchewan Roughrider will be making a return to the province as the guest speaker at this year’s Houghton Boston Dogs Breakfast.

The event, which raises money to support football student athletes at the University of Saskatchewan, has raised $1.6 million over its 16 years.

Organizers hope to raise over $100,000 this year.

“It is important that we sell this breakfast out. We want to get up to 2,000 people this year because we want to sustain the scholarship funding program for years to come,” Huskie interim co-head coach Brian Guebert said.

“The funds that this breakfast gets in sets us in the elite in the Usports across the country.”

“When he’s on, he’s on. We knew with that kind of spirit, he would be a real nice add for our breakfast this year to get some excitement in with our players,” Dogs’ Breakfast chairperson Mike Gartner added.

Burris, a three-time Grey Cup champion who announced his retirement just two weeks ago, will headline the breakfast, which takes place May 4 at Prairieland Park.