January 23, 2017 10:08 am
Updated: January 23, 2017 10:55 am

Ottawa Redblacks QB Henry Burris to retire after winning Grey Cup: report

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ottawa Redblacks Henry Burris holds up the Grey Cup celebrating his team's win over the Calgary Stampeders in Toronto on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – Veteran CFL quarterback Henry Burris is retiring.

A source says he will make the announcement Tuesday in Ottawa.

The 41-year-old leaves the CFL as a champion after guiding the upstart Redblacks to a dramatic 39-33 overtime win over the Calgary Stampeders in last year’s Grey Cup.

Burris finishes his CFL career with three Grey Cups (1998 and 2008 with Calgary were the others) and two outstanding player awards (2010, 2015). He’s third in all-time passing yards (63,227) and TDs (374).

Burris also spent time in the NFL with Chicago and Green Bay (2001-2002) and is the seventh-leading passer in professional football history with 64,023 yards.

