Edmonton police release 2nd photo of suspect truck in Ian Janvier homicide

Edmonton police released a second, clearer photo of a pickup truck they believe is connected to the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in downtown Edmonton last month.

The vehicle is described as a light-coloured, four-door Dodge Ram truck. Investigators believe there were a number of items in the truck bed.

Police were called to the area of 110 Avenue and 84 Street at about 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, after a number of residents reported hearing gunshots.

Once they arrived, they found the victim — Ian Janvier — who they said had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to hospital where he died. An autopsy later confirmed he died of gunshot wounds.

Police said they believe the suspect(s) was driving the white Dodge truck, and last month released the first photo of it in the hopes someone will recognize it. Police are looking to speak to anyone who saw the truck in the early morning hours of Jan. 21.

Anyone with information about the pickup truck or Janvier’s death is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

Police said Janvier’s death marks Edmonton’s fifth homicide of the year. No arrests or charges have been laid.