Petition seeks to prohibit Donald Trump from entering Canada until he withdraws travel ban

An Alberta woman has introduced a petition calling upon the Trudeau government to prohibit U.S. President Donald Trump from entering Canada until he withdraws his executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

Petition e-813, initiated by Joy Gerwien of Okotoks, Alta. and sponsored by NDP MP Kennedy Stewart, says Canada’s hate speech laws and multicultural character are incompatible with Trump’s order, which “unfairly specified Muslims to be banned from entering the United States.”

“We, the undersigned, citizens of Canada, call upon the Government of Canada to prohibit President Donald Trump from entering Canada until he withdraws his Executive Order that prohibits travel from Sudan, Syria, Lybia, Iran, Iraq, Somalia and Yemen because it violates human or international rights,” reads the petition.

The petition was introduced on Jan. 31, 2017, and will remain open for signature until May 31. It had 166 signatures as of 9:30 pm EST Saturday, with Ontarians contributing 73 signatures and Albertans 36. There were six signatures from outside Canada.

In a Facebook post, Gerwien said her empathy towards refugees stems from her family’s experience moving from Ontario to Alberta in 1979, when she says “we were teased mercilessly for our accents and told that we were rats and should die.”

“The xenophobia in Alberta has only gotten stronger since then,” she added.

The petition will need to garner at least 500 validated signatures before it can be presented in the House of Commons.

Thousands demonstrated outside the U.S. consulate in Toronto on Saturday to pressure the Trudeau government to condemn Trump’s controversial measure, with anti-Islamophobia rallies also organized in Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Calgary.