Thousands rally against Islamophobia across Canada as travel ban protests continue worldwide

Protesters around the world took to the streets Saturday to condemn U.S. President Donald Trump‘s bid to ban people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, with demonstrations in Canada taking a broader anti-Islamophobia stance in the wake of the Quebec City mosque shooting last week.

Thousands demonstrated outside the U.S. consulate in Toronto to pressure the Trudeau government to condemn Trump’s measure; the scenes were replicated outside the U.S. embassy in London, where British protesters took Prime Minister Theresa May to task for taking her time to denounce the president’s move.

About a dozen rallies were organized across Canada on Saturday, including in Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver, to decry Islamophobia after six Muslim worshippers were slaughtered during evening prayers at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City.

On Friday, around 50 Montrealers rallied around the city’s Khadija Mosque to express their solidarity with local Muslims after vandals broke windows and splattered eggs across the front of the building.

In Australia, protesters rallied against Trump’s order and also called on their own government to end its offshore detention of asylum seekers.

U.S. ties with Australia became strained on Thursday after details about an acrimonious phone call between Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull emerged. Trump said a deal between the two nations on refugee resettlement was “dumb.”

Similar protests were held in Canberra, Newcastle and Hobart, while hundreds attended an anti-Trump rally in Melbourne on Friday.

Indonesian and Filipino students also protested outside U.S. embassies in their capitals on Saturday.

In Jakarta, dozens of students and activists from several rights groups called on the Indonesian government and the international community to help stop Trump’s order that temporarily banned travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The banned countries do not include Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, and the Philippines, a key U.S. ally.

However, Indonesia is home to nearly 14,000 refugees seeking resettlement in third countries, and Trump’s ban will significantly impact their chances of going to the U.S., said rights activist Veronica Koman, who organized the protest.

A similar rally was held outside the seaside U.S. Embassy in the Philippine capital, Manila, where protesters burned a portrait of Trump. No violence was reported.

There were also protests in a number of U.S. states including Florida, Washington and New York.

A judge in Washington state blocked enforcement of Trump’s ban, but the president took to Twitter Saturday to pledge that his order will be reinstated.

