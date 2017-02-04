McGill ‘research-a-thon’ takes aim at Trump travel ban

What started out as a law student’s local idea Tuesday has blossomed into a nationwide event involving 22 Canadian law schools.

McGill University law student Rachelle Bastarache came up with the idea to hold a “research-a-thon” after hearing about the U.S. travel ban.

She had already worked for a human rights attorney who had dealt with something known in brief as the “Safe Third Country Agreement.”

Under the agreement a refugee to North America has to apply for asylum at the first country he or she comes to.

That means that if a migrant attempts to apply to be a refugee in Canada from the United States, that person will get sent back to the United States.

Organizers worry that with the travel ban in effect, the rule could result in asylum-seekers being turned away from Canada and sent directly back to the nations they’re fleeing without due consideration.

A federal judge has ruled against the Trump travel ban, meaning its enforcement is on hold.

In the meantime, the 22 participating law schools are hoping they can dig out enough legal flaws with the third safe country rule to have the agreement overturned.