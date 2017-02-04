Snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver still in effect Saturday

A snowfall warning is still in effect for much of B.C.’s south coast Saturday as people dig out from yet another dump of snow.

Environment Canada said the Metro Vancouver area could expect anywhere from 10 to 20 centimetres of snow Saturday. Snowfall warnings are also in effect for Sunshine Coast and east Vancouver Island. The heaviest snowfall is expected to hit the eastern part of Fraser Valley.

Road conditions made Friday afternoon’s commute a risky one for many drivers. Things didn’t improve overnight with reports of freezing rain in Fraser Valley that led to slick and icy roads.

Drivers heading to downtown Vancouver Saturday could face a difficult commute as snow is expected to fall for much of the day.

If Friday’s commute is any indication, Saturday could prove to be an interesting day for transit users.

Canada Line service was shut down between Marine Drive and Bridgeport Station Friday evening, affecting hundreds of commuters.

TransLink said wintry conditions are once again affecting service. HandyDart buses are operating essential services for renal and cancer patients. Several bus routes are being rerouted due to downed trolley wires in Kerrisdale.

“When you have a fleet of 1,500 vehicles and you’ve got extremely heavy snow conditions, there will be delays,” TransLink spokesperson Anne Drennan said. “People need to know that, need to expect it and adapt.”

BC Hydro was working to restore power to more than 20,000 customers Saturday morning. On Vancouver Island, approximately 60 outages have cut power to more than 11,000 customers as of 9 a.m. Crews are also working on outages in areas around Sunshine Coast, Vancouver, Richmond and Burnaby.