Snow causing Canada Line and transit delays of up to two hours across Vancouver

Canada Line service was shut down between Marine Drive and Bridgeport Station Friday evening, affecting hundreds of commuters.

TransLink reported a service outage at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Trains coming from Vancouver International Airport and Richmond-Brighouse were terminating at Bridgeport Station and trains heading south from Waterfront were terminating at Marine Drive Station.

A shuttle bus was operating between the two stations.

There were hundreds of people lined up at Bridgeport Station waiting for transportation by around 8:30 p.m., according to travellers trying to move between Vancouver and Richmond.

Commuter chaos at Marine Drive while the #canadaline remains inoperative from here to Bridgeport

The service interruption comes after a day of stranded commuters, stuck buses and delayed trips, all due to Friday’s snowfall across the region.

Canada Line service was interrupted during the morning commute at around 9 a.m. and again around 5:30 p.m. It was temporarily restored around 5:45 p.m. before being shut down again at 6:30 p.m. TransLink announced trains had resumed running between Marine Drive and Bridgeport Station shortly after 9 p.m.

By 9 p.m., TransLink reported delays for most Metro Vancouver service were lasting between one and two hours. A jack-knifed semi also caused delays of over two hours on the 22 bus route.