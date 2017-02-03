PHOTOS: Snow starting to fall on Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver

The snow that was expected to fall has arrived Friday morning.

The snow is falling on southern Vancouver Island and is heavy in some places.

The snow is falling and sticking in Lantzville, Port Alberni, Qualicum Beach, Nanaimo and Victoria.

@GlobalBC North Nanaimo. Snowing well and no plows out yet. Looks very pretty however 😊 pic.twitter.com/VrLG6Vl4xp — Tammy Lowe (@twiceshy2000) February 3, 2017

The snow has also started falling on Metro Vancouver.

It is started falling on Downtown Vancouver and flakes are being reported in parts of Burnaby.

Not everyone is happy however.

I wrote my opinion of the snow in the snow already on the ground @GlobalBC @GlobalBCMorning #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/Bjrm6YEk5M — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) February 3, 2017

Very, very light snow starting to fall on False Creek Flats. @CityofVancouver trucks loading up on salt @GlobalBC @GlobalBCMorning pic.twitter.com/d13rY0jTgr — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) February 3, 2017

A snowfall warning is in effect for B.C.’s South Coast, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres are expected by Saturday morning but some areas will change to rain on Friday.

Stay tuned, more to come.