February 3, 2017 10:15 am
Updated: February 3, 2017 10:26 am

PHOTOS: Snow starting to fall on Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

Snow falling and sticking in North Nanaimo.

Tammy Lowe
The snow that was expected to fall has arrived Friday morning.

The snow is falling on southern Vancouver Island and is heavy in some places.

The snow is falling and sticking in Lantzville, Port Alberni, Qualicum Beach, Nanaimo and Victoria.

Credit: Doug Nutt

Credit: McGifford Dawn or Larry

Credit: Kassandra Warnke

Credit: Chris Howat

The snow has also started falling on Metro Vancouver.

It is started falling on Downtown Vancouver and flakes are being reported in parts of Burnaby.

Not everyone is happy however.

A snowfall warning is in effect for B.C.’s South Coast, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres are expected by Saturday morning but some areas will change to rain on Friday.

Stay tuned, more to come.

