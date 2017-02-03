PHOTOS: Snow starting to fall on Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver
The snow that was expected to fall has arrived Friday morning.
The snow is falling on southern Vancouver Island and is heavy in some places.
The snow is falling and sticking in Lantzville, Port Alberni, Qualicum Beach, Nanaimo and Victoria.
The snow has also started falling on Metro Vancouver.
It is started falling on Downtown Vancouver and flakes are being reported in parts of Burnaby.
Not everyone is happy however.
A snowfall warning is in effect for B.C.’s South Coast, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres are expected by Saturday morning but some areas will change to rain on Friday.
Stay tuned, more to come.
