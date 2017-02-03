Saskatoon-Meewasin byelection called for March 2

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has called a byelection for March 2 in Saskatoon-Meewasin.

The seat was left vacant in November when Saskatchewan Party MLA Roger Parent passed away following a battle with cancer.

Wall said he wanted the byelection to be held before MLAs return to the legislature this spring.

Four parties have announced candidates for the byelection

Brent Penner, who is running for the Saskatchewan Party, said one issue facing voters is the federal carbon tax.

“With commodity prices remaining low, we face challenges and voters want to know – who is going to stand up for Saskatchewan against damaging federal policies like the carbon tax?” Penner said.

“Clearly, that is Premier Brad Wall and the Saskatchewan Party, who are saying ‘no’ to the carbon tax.”

Dr. Ryan Meili is running for the Saskatchewan NDP.

Meili is a high-profile member of the party who has twice run unsuccessfully for the party’s leadership.

Interim Saskatchewan NDP Leader Trent Wotherspoon said the byelection will be a chance for people to voice their displeasure with what he calls Saskatchewan Party mismanagement and the growing debt.

“The Sask. Party lied during the election and hid their billion dollar deficits and growing debt,” Wotherspoon said in a statement.

“This byelection is our chance to send a clear message to the Sask. Party that they need to stop their desperate schemes to sell off our Crown corporations, stop their cuts to our classrooms and hospitals, and stop making Saskatchewan people pay for Sask. Party mismanagement, scandal, and waste.”

Saskatchewan Liberal leader Darrin Lamoureux and David Prokopchuk for the PC Party of Saskatchewan are also running.

The Saskatchewan Green Party has yet to nominate a candidate.

Nominations close on Feb. 14 and advance voting takes place from Feb. 24-28.