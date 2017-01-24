Saskatchewan NDP choose doctor Ryan Meili as byelection candidate

New Democrats have chosen Saskatoon doctor Ryan Meili to be their candidate in the upcoming byelection in Saskatoon Meewasin.

Meili is a high-profile member of the provincial NDP, and has unsuccessfully tried twice to become the party’s leader, losing to Dwain Lingenfelter in 2009 and Cam Broten in 2012.

Meili has said he is not using the byelection to try and set himself up for a third run at the leadership.

Saskatchewan Liberal Leader Darrin Lamoureux has put his name in the race for the byelection, while the Saskatchewan Party has yet to choose their candidate.

Brent Penner, Roxanne Kaminski and Marv Friesen have put their hats in the ring, and a nomination vote will be held at the end of this month.

The byelection is necessary because the incumbent, longtime SaskParty MLA Roger Parent, died from cancer last year.

The byelection must be held within six months of a seat becoming vacant, so the deadline is May 29.

“Since the last election, the Sask Party has attacked the most vulnerable and cut funding and staff for our schools and our hospitals,” Meili said in a release on Monday.

“This byelection is an opportunity for the people of this riding to send a clear message that they can’t keep making Saskatchewan people pay the price for their mismanagement.”