Sask. Liberal Leader Darrin Lamoureux running in Saskatoon-Meewasin byelection

Saskatchewan Liberal Leader Darrin Lamoureux is running in the Saskatoon-Meewasin byelection.

Lamoureux announced his candidacy Wednesday afternoon.

During a news conference, Lamoureux took aim at the Saskatchewan Party for the GTH land deal, Meewasin Valley Authority funding and health care.

He also voiced support for a carbon tax.

“B.C.’s had carbon pricing for eight years. Their biggest concern is that they’re losing natural resource investment because there are provinces that don’t have carbon pricing,” Lamoureux said.

“They have to compete against them. When you look at nation building, what’s fair for one province has to be fair for all provinces.”

Saskatoon doctor Ryan Meili is seeking the seat for the Saskatchewan NDP, while the Saskatchewan Party has not named a candidate.

The seat has been vacant since the death of Saskatchewan Party MLA Roger Parent on Nov. 29.

No date for a byelection has been set.