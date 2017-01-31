Brent Penner to run for Saskatchewan Party in Saskatoon-Meewasin byelection
Brent Penner has been nominated to run for the Saskatchewan Party in the upcoming Saskatoon-Meewasin byelection.
Penner, the executive director of Downtown Saskatoon, beat out businessman Marv Friesen and commercial manager Roxanne Kaminski at a nomination meeting Monday evening.
He will now be in a race for the vacant seat against Saskatchewan Liberal leader Darrin Lamoureux and Dr. Ryan Meili for the NDP.
The Saskatchewan Green Party has yet to nominate a candidate.
The riding was formerly held by the late Roger Parent, who passed away in November following a battle with cancer.
A byelection date has not yet been announced.
