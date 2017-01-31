Politics
January 31, 2017 7:59 am

Brent Penner to run for Saskatchewan Party in Saskatoon-Meewasin byelection

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The Saskatchewan Party has nominated Brent Penner to run in the upcoming Saskatoon-Meewasin byelection.

Brice Perkins / Global News
A A

Brent Penner has been nominated to run for the Saskatchewan Party in the upcoming Saskatoon-Meewasin byelection.

Penner, the executive director of Downtown Saskatoon, beat out businessman Marv Friesen and commercial manager Roxanne Kaminski at a nomination meeting Monday evening.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan byelection will be a ‘big test,’ political scientist says

He will now be in a race for the vacant seat against Saskatchewan Liberal leader Darrin Lamoureux and Dr. Ryan Meili for the NDP.

The Saskatchewan Green Party has yet to nominate a candidate.

The riding was formerly held by the late Roger Parent, who passed away in November following a battle with cancer.

A byelection date has not yet been announced.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brent Penner
Darrin Lamoureux
Ryan Meili
Sask Party
Sask Politics
Saskatchewan Green Party
Saskatchewan Liberals
Saskatchewan NDP
Saskatchewan Party
Saskatoon Meewasin
Saskatoon-Meewasin Byelection

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News