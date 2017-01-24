Saskatchewan by-election will be a “big test,” political scientist says

An upcoming provincial by-election in the Saskatoon-Meewasin riding is “incredibly important” for the Saskatchewan New Democratic Party’s (NDP) morale and future prospects, according to a political studies professor.

On Monday the NDP nominated Dr. Ryan Meili to contest the seat, which went vacant after Saskatchewan Party MLA Roger Parent passed away in late November. The NDP had held the riding for roughly 20 years before Parent was elected in 2011.

University of Saskatchewan political studies professor Joe Garcea said if Meili were to lose in the riding’s by-election, it may demoralize the party and discourage others from pursuing leadership positions within it.

“Potential leadership candidates may be thinking what are the chances of getting power in the very near future if we can’t make a good go of it in Saskatoon-Meewasin,” Garcea said in an interview Tuesday.

Dr. Meili has twice ran unsuccessfully for the provincial NDP leadership, however Garcea noted that he has strong support within his party and would be considered a “high profile” candidate. He added that the NDP will be able to use the by-election to gauge how voters feel about Saskatchewan’s $1 billion projected deficit.

“The question is whether the government can continue to explain that deficit in terms of the downturn of the economy or whether the NDP might be able to make a case that perhaps it might have been judgement in management of financial resources,” Garcea said.

“This is going to be a big test for both of them in terms of being able to mount certain kinds of arguments that will not only be significant I think for this particular by-election, but ultimately will be significant for the next election.”

The by-election must be held before the end of May, with the premier ultimately deciding which day it falls on.

The Saskatchewan Liberal party has indicated that leader Darrin Lamoureux will contest the riding, while the Green Party of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Party have yet to choose its candidate.