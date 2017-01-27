Education
January 27, 2017 1:49 pm

Nova Scotia teachers returning to work-to-rule Monday

Heide Pearson By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Students are seen participating in classroom activities as a teacher instructs at the front of the class.

File/Global News
A A

Nova Scotia teachers are resuming work-to-rule Monday, the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) announced Friday.

The union said in a release they have “lost trust” in Premier Stephen McNeil after remarks  that the two extra days off allotted in the latest offer would be considered marking or prep days, rather than actual days off.

Story continues below
Global News

READ MORE: NS committed to classroom change with latest offer to teachers: premier

If students are in classrooms and substitute teachers have to be called in, McNeil said they must be used as prep days. That contradicts what many teachers believed was on offer.

Despite rumours Friday, the premier’s office confirmed it had not rescinded its offer.

Teachers ended their work-to-rule campaign, which began in December, last week after the NSTU and the government reached a tentative deal.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Government of Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Teachers
Nova Scotia Teachers Union
Nova Scotia Teachers Work-To-Rule
NSTU
Work-to-rule

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News