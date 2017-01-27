Nova Scotia teachers returning to work-to-rule Monday

Nova Scotia teachers are resuming work-to-rule Monday, the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) announced Friday.

The union said in a release they have “lost trust” in Premier Stephen McNeil after remarks that the two extra days off allotted in the latest offer would be considered marking or prep days, rather than actual days off.

If students are in classrooms and substitute teachers have to be called in, McNeil said they must be used as prep days. That contradicts what many teachers believed was on offer.

Despite rumours Friday, the premier’s office confirmed it had not rescinded its offer.

Teachers ended their work-to-rule campaign, which began in December, last week after the NSTU and the government reached a tentative deal.