Nova Scotia teachers end work-to-rule ends as union, government reach tentative deal

Work-to-rule is over for students and teachers, as the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) and the government have reached a tentative agreement.

NSTU announced Friday that the strike action will be phased out on Monday, which union president Liette Doucet said she will recommend to teachers.

“We know that this has been a difficult time for teachers, students, parents and families,” Doucet said in a release.

“In reaching this tentative agreement, we are suspending our work-to-rule job action pending the upcoming ratification vote.”

Teachers have been working-to-rule since early December, after voting in favour of a strike mandate following the rejection of two tentative agreements.

Both sides have been engaged in the most recent round of negotiations since last week, save for a brief pause when talks broke off briefly Saturday night with the government claiming the union had rejected their offer.

Talks picked up again Sunday, with a media blackout in place for both sides.

A ratification vote on this most recent tentative agreement is scheduled for Feb. 8. Until then, no details about the deal will be released, NSTU says.

Education Minister Karen Casey said in a release she was “pleased” the two sides have come to an agreement.

“Both government and the union worked hard to come to this agreement.”

Teachers rejected two previous tentative agreements offered by the province, both of which had been recommended for acceptance by their union.

Both those contracts would have frozen wages for two years, then have wages increased by three per cent over the final two years. They would also have frozen the long-service award retroactive to 2015.

Teachers have been without a contract since July 31, 2015.