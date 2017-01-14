Nova Scotia Teachers Union rejects latest offer, negotiations at impasse: Education Minister

After days of negotiations, Education Minister Karen Casey says the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) has rejected the province’s latest offer.

“We are disappointed with the outcome,” Casey said in a statement late Saturday evening.

“We tabled an offer that attempted to deal with the classroom conditions raised. We offered solutions on wages and retirement bonus. Unfortunately, this proposal was rejected by the union. The conciliator concluded the parties came to an impasse.”

The two sides have been in a heated contract dispute for months.

Since Dec. 5, unionized teachers have been operating under work-to-rule job action.

At this time, it’s unclear what the next steps are for the NSTU and the province.

“We remain committed to improving and investing in classrooms,” Casey said.

“It is now up to the union to determine their next step.”

Calls to NSTU have not been returned yet.