January 13, 2017 10:03 am

Nova Scotia Teachers Union, government to continue talks through weekend

Heide Pearson By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia teachers are seen marching on a Nova Scotia MLA's office on Friday, Nov. 25.

File/Global news
The union representing Nova Scotia’s more than 9,000 public school teachers is scheduled to continue contract talks with the government through the weekend.

Government spokesperson Heather Fairbairn confirmed Friday that negotiations are ongoing between the two parties and meetings are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

The NSTU and government wrapped three days of talks with a concilliation officer Thursday evening, with neither side saying whether progress was being made.

Teachers have been working-to-rule since December, meaning they aren’t facilitating anything outside their contract. That includes extracurricular activities, sports coaching, and various administrative tasks.

The NSTU and the government have been locked in a heated contract dispute for months, as the two sides are at odds over several factors of two previously proposed contracts.

Teachers want to see working conditions included in the contract, something the government says is not going to happen.

The government also wants to freeze the long-service award retroactive to 2015, which teachers say is a breaking point for them.

