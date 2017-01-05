Work-to-rule causing roadblocks as Nova Scotia teachers, government return to talks

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union and the provincial government are slated to return to the bargaining table next week.

Education Minister Karen Casey said Thursday that conciliation talks are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

“We continue to hear from teachers that working conditions are their concern, so that’s what we’re prepared to talk about,” Casey said.

“We’ll see how the negotiations go, but we’re going in positive, hoping to get an agreement.”

The two sides returned to talks late last month.

Teachers are in work-to-rule since early December. That means teachers aren’t performing any extra duties outside the tasks outlined in their contract — meaning things like extra-curricular activities, sports coaching and helping students apply to universities aren’t getting done.

Casey said she was disappointed in the directive to teachers not to write reference letters, but that she respects the right of teachers to work-to-rule.

“This is something that teachers have done forever, they do it because they want their students to be successful and I’m disappointed they aren’t doing it,” Casey said.

Casey added that some universities are making exceptions for some students who need reference letters, a statement that was echoed by minister of advanced education, Kelly Regan.

“We’ve been in contact with the universities and they indicated to us very early on that they would be flexible with students, so we know this is difficult for students right now,” Regan said.

“If any students have questions about admissions policies or needing letters or anything like that, we urge them to reach out to the register of the university they’re interested in attending and get more information there.”

Casey also reiterated her statement that teachers have to adhere to the education act, adding that in some cases the interpretation of work-to-rule is causing situations where teachers aren’t giving proper support to their students.

— With files from Natasha Pace, Global News.